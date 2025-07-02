“We're expecting a 60% chance of showers and rain, which becomes 80% over the southwest coast of the Western Cape. Cold conditions are expected over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and Drakensberg mountains into Lesotho,” Thobela said.
Snow expected as temperatures drop
Significant drop in freezing levels by Friday could lead to snowfall in Drakensberg mountains and possible sleet over southern parts of Gauteng
A sharp drop in temperatures across the central interior is expected this week, bringing rain and showers to parts of the Free State, Eastern Cape, North West and Western Cape.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) has also warned of a significant drop in freezing levels by Friday, which could lead to snowfall in the Drakensberg mountains and possible sleet over the southern parts of Gauteng.
Saws weather forecaster Lehlogonolo Thobela said a 30% chance of showers and rain is expected on Wednesday for the southwestern part of the country, covering central parts of the Northern Cape into the western half of the Eastern Cape, with a 30% chance of showers along the south coast into the west coast in the Western Cape.
A 60% chance of showers and rain is expected over the southwest coast of the Western Cape.
Thobela warned that damaging winds are expected to be localised over parts of the central and southern parts of the Northern Cape, “which might result in minor impacts of damage to settlements and temporary structures, localised problems to some transport and travel services on routes that are affected by the wind and some falling trees”.
On Thursday a 30% to 60% chance of showers and thundershowers is expected over the central parts of the country into the western areas along the west coast.
“We're expecting a 60% chance of showers and rain, which becomes 80% over the southwest coast of the Western Cape. Cold conditions are expected over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and Drakensberg mountains into Lesotho,” Thobela said.
A 60% chance of showers and rain is expected into the afternoon over the southern parts of the Free State and into the Eastern Cape on Thursday.
“If you're in Gauteng, you can expect a partly cloudy day with cold temperatures and a possibility of a 30% chance of showers and rain over the southern parts of the province.
“Damaging winds are expected over the central interior, covering the southwestern parts of the Free State into the western parts of the North West and northern parts of the Eastern Cape, which might result in the development of veld fires. If you're around those areas, make sure you take caution. It will also result in some localised disruptions in informal settlements.”
Disruptive rain is expected for the extreme southwestern parts of the Western Cape, covering the city of Cape Town into the west coast, which might result in localised flooding.
“Cold conditions are expected for the central interior from tomorrow and once we get to Friday we're expecting a 30% chance of showers and rain over the Free State, northwest Gauteng, southwestern parts of Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the east coast and the adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape.”
On Friday there is a 60% to 80% chance of showers and rain, especially over the western parts of the Western Cape, with the possibility of disruptive rain that might lead to localised flooding.
On Saturday Gauteng is expected to be cold with partly cloudy conditions, especially in the northern parts of the province.
A 30% chance of showers and thundershowers is expected on Sunday, mainly over the southern parts, becoming scattered over the central and western parts of the Western Cape but remaining widespread along the southwest coast.
“In Gauteng expect a fine day with cold temperatures expected into the afternoon, with snowfalls expected over the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, which might result in disruptions, especially over the mountainous areas around the Trunk and Speck mountains on Sunday.”
Conditions are expected to start clearing over most parts of the central interior.
“Temperatures will start to recover in the afternoon, but drizzles are expected in the escarpments of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of Limpopo on Monday. A 30% chance of showers and rain is expected mainly along the south coast into the east coast.”
Cape Town's disaster risk management centre said it will coordinate responses to impacts brought about by the forecast. The centre's spokesperson Sonica Lategan said: “We have also alerted our NGO partners, who will provide humanitarian assistance where needed.
“We ask that residents address any issues on their properties to mitigate the risk of localised flooding. Also please log service requests for any city-related services so these can be assigned to the relevant departments.”
