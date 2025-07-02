Three men jailed for vicious East London farm attack and robbery
Three men who conducted a reign of terror at an East London farm, making off with valuables worth more than R2m, including two bakkies and jewellery, and leaving behind injured victims, have been sentenced to lengthy jail terms. ..
