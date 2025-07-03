Five killed, seven wounded in Mitchells Plain shooting spree

Police have launched a manhunt after five people were killed and seven wounded in a series of shootings on Thursday in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said detectives from the anti-gang unit were leading the investigation.

“Western Cape police have launched a manhunt after five people were gunned down and seven injured in several shooting incidents at different locations in Mitchells Plain,” said Potelwa.

“Reports from the scene indicate that at about 12:30pm, five people were shot in a tuck shop in Beacon Valley. Two died and three were injured.

“Also in Beacon Valley, four other people were shot in another tuck shop. One died and three were wounded.”