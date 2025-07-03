Sars warns on fuel contamination scams that cost fiscus R3.6bn a year

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has issued a strong warning about the growing threat of fuel adulteration and illicit trade in the country, revealing that the fiscus loses about R3.6bn a year from these illegal activities.

According to Sars, some diesel samples analysed during recent investigations were found to contain up to 68% paraffin, highlighting the severity of fuel tampering.

A joint-intelligence team comprising Sars and police officials has so far identified 23 targets across Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal as part of a crackdown on the illicit fuel economy.



This operation led to the discovery of 953,515 litres of contaminated diesel and six fuel depots that were operating in contravention of section 37 of the Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964 as amended.

Sars revealed that assets and contaminated fuel worth R367m were seized, leading to further investigations and possible criminal and civil liabilities.

“Two so-called fuel ‘washrooms’ were uncovered — one of which is a rare mobile washroom fitted on to a transport truck. These were used to remove paraffin markers,” Sars said.



