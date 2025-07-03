Sassa investigating clients thought to have other sources of income

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is continuing to review the grants of beneficiaries who may be receiving other sources of income that have not been disclosed to the agency.

These individuals appear to be active in the job market and have an income that exceeds the means threshold.

Beneficiaries are urged to visit the local Sassa office to check their status.

“Beneficiaries who fail to comply with this process risk having their grants suspended. Continued noncompliance may lead to the permanent lapsing of their grants,” Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said. “Failure to comply constitutes a violation of the social assistance legislation and may result in corrective action.”