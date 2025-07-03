Britain's Chester Zoo is pioneering a new technique to protect endangered species by harvesting living cells from animal dung.
Project “Poo Zoo” aims to boost conservation breeding programmes by providing a cost-effective way to collect genetic material from animals.
WATCH | Project 'Poo Zoo' uses animal dung to save at risk species
Britain's Chester Zoo is pioneering a new technique to protect endangered species by harvesting living cells from animal dung.
Project “Poo Zoo” aims to boost conservation breeding programmes by providing a cost-effective way to collect genetic material from animals.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos