‘What is it, big girl? Why are you wearing a curtain today?’

Eastern Cape judge president’s former secretary tells tribunal of conversation between Mbenenge and his accuser in November 2022

By ADRIENNE CARLISLE - 03 July 2025

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge referred to women staff as “big girls” and “children” and regularly commented on their dress, his former secretary, Zintle Nkqayi, told the judicial conduct tribunal probing sexual harassment claims against him...

