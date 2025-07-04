A 102-year-old woman has been raped and killed in the comfort of her home in Butterworth.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said police are investigating cases of murder, rape and burglary after the attack on the elderly woman between July 2 and 3 in Bawa administrative area, Komkhulu village.
“It is alleged that while the woman was sleeping, her house was burgled. Forced entry was noticed through the window.
“On investigation her body was found with injuries to her upper torso. She died on the scene,” Mawisa said.
It is understood the elderly woman was found dead, half naked, in her bed.
Her upper body was covered with a blanket.
Mawisa said no arrest has been made yet.
An investigation is ongoing.
“SAPS is appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist the police in tracing the suspect to contact our SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111 and or report to any nearest police station,” she said.
Daily Dispatch
102-year-old woman raped and killed in Eastern Cape
