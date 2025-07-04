Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has lifted the disease management areas (DMA) in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo after intensified efforts by veterinary services were successful in containing the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD).
Foot and mouth disease management areas lifted in Eastern Cape, Limpopo
But still signs of active virus circulation in KwaZulu-Natal, says department
Image: Aurélie Le Moigne/123rf.com
Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen has lifted the disease management areas (DMA) in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo after intensified efforts by veterinary services were successful in containing the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD).
The DMA means no cloven-hoofed animals, their products or genetic material may be moved from, to or within the designated DMA unless authorised by a state veterinary permit and in full compliance with the stipulated conditions of such a permit.
The lifting of the restrictions became effective on Friday after being published in the government gazette.
The department said a DMA had been in place in the Kouga and Kou-Kamma municipalities in the Eastern Cape since July 26 2024 to support the control of FMD outbreaks. Vaccination was implemented as a control measure and 144,424 vaccinations were administered.
The last cases were reported in September 2024. Extensive serological surveillance was done in the DMA to confirm there were no undetected pockets of the disease.
“The minister can now confirm the lifting of the movement restrictions in the Eastern Cape DMA,” the department said.
In Limpopo the DMA has been in place since September 2022 to control an FMD outbreak in diptanks in the Vhembe municipality. Cattle at 34 diptanks were vaccinated in two rounds of vaccination, with 23,024 vaccinations administered.
After extensive serological surveillance conducted at the end of 2024, the department is satisfied there is no evidence of FMD virus in the DMA. All restrictions on the DMA can therefore be lifted.
The department said the DMA in KwaZulu-Natal will remain in place as there are still signs of active virus circulation in the area.
