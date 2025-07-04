Metro power crisis: Illegal connections spark outrage
Duncan Village unit with more than 1,000 illegal connections has already blown up three times this year
Outraged residents are demanding that the Buffalo City Metro take down a “ticking bomb” distribution transformer that was supposed to supply power to eight homes but is instead powering more than 1,000 shacks through illegal connections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.