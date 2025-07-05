Man sentenced to 10 years of direct imprisonment for attempted murder

The KwaMaqoma regional court has sentenced Nkosiphendule Ngqoba to 10 years of direct imprisonment for the attempted murder of Nomawethu Phatikhala.
The violent incident occurred on January 6 last year in Goma-Goma Street, Maqoma.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on the day of the attack, Ngqoba, 31, confronted Phatikhala, 34, after hearing that she was selling a pair of tekkies and a cap in town, items he said resembled belongings he had lost.
When she denied any knowledge of them, Ngqoba became aggressive.
He pulled a knife from a sling bag and stabbed her in the stomach.
“As she attempted to flee, he chased her, when she tripped and fell he caught up and stabbed her again between the shoulders,” NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.
“Despite suffering severe injuries, including a stab wound that left her intestines protruding, Phatikhala managed to run to a nearby house.
“Two elderly women intervened and prevented Ngqoba from continuing the assault.
“Phatikhala lost consciousness and was rushed to Fort Beaufort Hospital, later transferred to Frere Hospital in East London for specialised care.”
She spent two weeks at Frere before being transferred back to Fort Beaufort Hospital and subsequently discharged.
Ngqoba was arrested on January 21 last year.
“In arguing for a suitable sentence, regional court prosecutor Thanduxolo Maxhaulana told the court that the attack was brutal and demonstrated a clear intent to kill,” Tyali said.
“The prosecution led evidence from the complainant and an eyewitness and submitted the J88 medical report confirming the extent of her injuries.
“Maxhaulana also revealed that the complainant had, during the trial, requested the state to withdraw the case after the accused paid her R1,500.
“She explained that she accepted the money due to her dire economic situation.
“However, the state refused the withdrawal, reaffirming its duty to serve the interests of justice.”
Ngqoba pleaded not guilty.
In his defence, he admitted to confronting and shouting at the victim and chasing her until she fell but denied stabbing her.
He claimed she sustained injuries from the fall and that he merely shook her before walking away, however the court rejected his version.
“The complainant testified that the stabbing left her with permanent physical damage,” Tyali said.
“She now struggles to sit for long periods, perform household tasks, or return to her job as a seasonal farmworker — her main source of income.”
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the ruling.
“This case underscores our commitment to protecting vulnerable victims, particularly in matters of gender-based violence,” he said.
“The victim’s financial desperation should never be exploited as a means to evade justice.
“We commend the prosecution team for standing firm and ensuring accountability.”
