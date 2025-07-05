He also made contributions as the chair of the Eastern Cape Aids Council men’s sector, leading vital initiatives centred on male responsibility, gender equality, and combating the spread and impact of HIV/Aids.
OSCAR MABUYANE | Rev Ntshingwa leaves legacy of faith, freedom, and advocacy for social justice
Image: SUPPLIED
The Eastern Cape provincial government and the people of our province received with profound sadness the news of the passing of Rev Canon Prof Lulama Ntshingwa on June 21.
His departure represents an immense loss not only to his immediate circles but to the entire nation, as his life was a testament to unwavering commitment and impactful service.
Ntshingwa was widely recognised as a dedicated clergyman, deeply committed to his spiritual calling and a leading figure in the fight against the injustices of apartheid.
Throughout his life, he made a impact on many South Africans, embodying the qualities of an exemplary Christian, a devout Anglican, and a devoted family man.
His faith was not a passive belief but an active force that drove him to confront oppression and advocate for human rights.
His life served as a strong reminder of how spiritual faith ignited and sustained the struggle for freedom and justice, leaving a legacy that still inspires today as we build the Eastern Cape we want.
TRIBUTE | Activist and former MEC Dennis Neer was a bastion of fairness and justice
During the struggle for freedom, the church became a vital source of practical and spiritual support.
In this regard, the SA Council of Churches boldly declared apartheid a “false faith” and consistently confronted the regime’s enduring severe harassment and abuse of our people.
He was one of the prominent church leaders who demonstrated resistance against apartheid.
We can count him alongside activist clergy such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Trevor Huddleston, Beyers Naudé, John Dube, and Bishop David Russell of Makhanda.
Forced removals of black people from “white areas” to squalid resettlement camps were frequent, and the Ciskei government often imposed collective punishment on communities that dared to oppose its rule.
Ntshingwa led many marches during the brutal Bantustan era, protesting against the repressive regime that killed many activists.
His leadership in these marches was vital in galvanising popular resistance against the homeland government, filling a critical void left by banned political organisations.
This highlights the church’s unique and essential role as a civil society actor for change.
The personal cost of Ntshingwa’s activism was severe.
A harrowing example of his direct confrontation with the regime occurred around the time of the Mdantsane bus boycott (1983-1985) and the broader Ciskei protests against the regime of Brigadier Oupa Gqozo.
Ramaphosa announces death of former deputy president DD Mabuza
Ntshingwa was detained for two days before a “September stayaway”.
The response to his detention further highlighted the regime’s brutality.
At a prayer session organised for his release, more than 250 people, including 23 priests, were brutally beaten by police.
This incident vividly illustrates the direct punitive measures taken by the Bantustan regime against religious leaders who dared to defy it.
Ntshingwa’s steadfast dedication in such challenging times cemented his role as a genuine symbol of faith and freedom in the Eastern Cape.
After apartheid, the Eastern Cape Council of Churches, led by figures including Ntshingwa, launched campaigns focused on healing and reconciliation, restoration of family values, issues of poverty and inequality, economic transformation and the anchoring of democracy.
Ntshingwa held the notable position of president of the SA Council of Churches — Eastern Cape.
His leadership at the provincial level made him key in turning national SACC directives into regional action and advocacy.
He also made contributions as the chair of the Eastern Cape Aids Council men’s sector, leading vital initiatives centred on male responsibility, gender equality, and combating the spread and impact of HIV/Aids.
He passionately encouraged men to actively oppose the abuse of women and children, emphasising the urgent need for societal change in gender dynamics.
His concern also extended to the practical challenges faced by organisations working in this field, as he openly voiced his worry over the lack of funding for men’s organisations.
Furthermore, he was involved in the Moral Regeneration Movement.
His participation in this movement highlights the ongoing dependence on religious leaders to address deeply rooted societal issues such as corruption, gender-based violence, and family disintegration in democratic SA.
Ntshingwa’s life left a lasting impact on society, especially in the Eastern Cape.
The extensive tributes and testimonials from various stakeholders emphasise the deep and multifaceted nature of his legacy.
The journey towards a truly just, reconciled, and equitable SA remains unfinished, and Ntshingwa’s vision continues to illuminate our way forward.
His life urges future generations to adopt the same courage, compassion, and dedication to service that defined his remarkable journey, ensuring that the benefits of freedom are enjoyed by all.
Rest easy Bhele, you ran a good race.
Oscar Mabuyane, Eastern Cape premier
