Cape Town police are investigating a triple murder in a shack in the Covid-19 informal settlement on Friday night.
Police were alerted to the scene at about 10am on Saturday where they found the bodies of three men aged 21, 31, and 40.
“Preliminary investigations suggest the victims were shot the previous night. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, but due to adverse weather conditions, no immediate action was taken at the time,” police said.
The motive for the killings has yet to be determined, and the suspects remain unknown.
Police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
TimesLIVE
Police investigate triple murder in Mfuleni informal settlement
Gunshots heard during bad weather the previous night
Image: 123RF
