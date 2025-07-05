News

Trump says US will start talks with China on TikTok deal this week

By Reuters - 05 July 2025
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will start talking to China on Monday or Tuesday about a possible TikTok deal.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will start talking to China on Monday or Tuesday about a possible TikTok deal.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he will start talking to China on Monday or Tuesday about a possible TikTok deal.

He said the US “pretty much” has a deal on the sale of the TikTok short-video app.

“I think we're gonna start Monday or Tuesday ... talking to China, perhaps President Xi or one of his representatives, but we would pretty much have a deal,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Last month, Trump extended to September 17 a deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the US assets of TikTok.

A deal had been in the works this spring to spin off TikTok's US operations into a new US-based firm, majority-owned and operated by US investors, but it was put on hold after China indicated it would not approve it after Trump's announcements of steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump said the US will probably have to get a deal approved by China.

When asked how confident he was that China would agree to a deal, he said, “I'm not confident, but I think so. President Xi and I have a great relationship, and I think it's good for them. I think the deal is good for China and it's good for us.”

Reuters

Trump to extend TikTok sale deadline for third time, says White House

US President Donald Trump will extend a June 19 deadline for China-based ByteDance to divest the US assets of short video app TikTok for 90 days ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Explosion rocks Kyiv shelter during Russian assault | REUTERS
Ukrainian F-16 pilot's death shows perils of air defense | REUTERS