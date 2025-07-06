Emotions ran high on Sunday as family and friends gathered to bid a final farewell to Mpho Mafole, the slain head of Ekurhuleni’s corporate and forensic audit department.
A voice note of Mafole speaking to a friend was played during the tributes, bringing many to tears. His children, visibly heartbroken, shared touching memories of their father, with his son Kgaugelo Mafole describing him as his hero.
“I never heard you saying goodbye. It still feels like a dream. You are not just a hero to me, but also a hero to the outside world. Thank you for being there for me, Dad, and for playing such a big role in my life. You told me to be responsible as well as to take responsibility for any wrongdoings. In fact, I miss the days you would reprimand me for my wrongdoings, because that taught me to become a better son and to learn from my mistakes.
“I will miss the moments we shared. I will make sure I make you proud. Wherever you are, you will always remain in my heart,” Kgaugelo said.
Mafole's daughter Gontse said: “I still don't understand why you had to leave me so soon. Daddy, I wasn't ready to say goodbye. I thought you'd be here to watch me grow, to cheer me on and hold my hand when life got scary and tell me everything will be OK.
“You were my hero, my biggest supporter and my favourite person. Now there's an empty space in my heart that no-one can fill. I miss you already, more than words can say. I'll carry your love with me every single day. I love you forever, Daddy.”
Mafole was shot dead last Monday while driving on the R23 in Esselen Park. Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said Mofole was found lying dead in his car with gunshot wounds.
“According to information received, the victim was driving on the R23 road when he was shot by unknown suspect(s). The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police investigations continue,” she said.
Children of slain audit manager Mpho Mafole 'not ready to say goodbye'
Family, fiancée, colleagues pay tribute to 'beacon of hope, voice of conscience'
Mafole, an only child, was born on August 30 1981 in Thembisa. He earned a BTech degree in internal auditing at Pretoria Technikon and further specialised in fraud risk management at the University of Pretoria.
Mafole's career began at Ernst & Young and he later worked in the office of the auditor-general. He subsequently achieved certification as a fraud examiner and forensic practitioner. He was appointed as the divisional head of corporate and forensic audit for Ekurhuleni on April 1
Mafole is survived by his mother, father, fiancée and three children, Kgaugelo, Gontse and Kefentse.
His parents paid tribute to him in a letter, saying it was the hardest week of their lives.
“We never thought we'd ever have to say goodbye to you. We still can't believe that this is real. It's so painful to even try to put our feelings into words. No parent should ever have to bury their child. We are heartbroken. We are shattered. We'll never get to see your handsome face again. We will never hear your laugh, your voice, or see that beautiful, bright smile that lit up the room. The pain of losing you is too much to bear,” they said.
“You taught us what unconditional love really means. You showed us how to keep going, how to be brave and enjoy life fully. Now that you're gone, the world feels quiet, empty. There's a space that no-one else can ever fill. Even though you are no longer with us in person, you will always be with us in our hearts, in our memories, in everything we do.”
Mafole's fiancée spoke of her grief and love for him.
“My dearest Mpho — my mentor, best friend, cheerleader, protector and the love of my life, I'm struggling to express myself as I did not expect that I'd be writing a tribute to you at this stage of our life. We had plans and I was eagerly awaiting the next step of our relationship,” she said.
“I was beaming with excitement and preparing and praying for what was to come. On many occasions, you reminded me to live in the moment and to love fully, to be present and to never dwell on the past or negative experiences.
“It's as if an angel had whispered to you that heaven would call you soon. I don't have much to say except thank you for loving me deeply and unconditionally. You have shown me what love looks like and what love feels like. Your love was pure and assuring. Thank you for protecting me and for fighting for me, no matter the circumstances. Thank you for your beautiful friendship that blossomed into a solid relationship. Thank you for taking care of me and never failing to show whenever I needed you.”
Mafole's colleagues said he did his work with integrity despite the dangers of intimidation and corruption. Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza described Mafole as a dedicated and outstanding public servant with integrity, and a dynamic leader and a community activist.
“He was more than just a public servant. He was larger than life, because he led such a big life, and we were still looking for more greatness from him. He touched the lives of many of our people. He was a beacon of hope and a voice of conscience and a tireless advocate for the principles that underpin good governance,” he said.
Xhakaza said Mafole understood that leadership was not merely about power or position but about responsibility — the responsibility to uplift communities, to act with transparency and empathy and to ensure that resources meant for public use were managed in line with principles of good governance.
Ethics, rooted in African values, guided his unwavering commitment to fighting corruption, maladministration and mismanagement, he added.
