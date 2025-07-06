Sentencing of Eastern Cape initiation practitioner for assault, torture applauded

Sifumba was arrested on December 17 2024 by Tsomo police and was denied bail on January 23 2025.
He remained in custody throughout his trial until his sentencing on June 30.
Police district commissioner Maj-Gen Rudolph Adolph said the sentencing had come at a critical time, just as the winter initiation season began.
“This ruling sends a strong message to other traditional nurses who might consider abusing initiates under their care,” he said.
“The law will not tolerate any form of torture or mistreatment.”
The ruling has been widely welcomed by traditional leadership structures, including the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders (ECHTKL), the Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee (PICC), the Fingoland Regional Council and other institutions overseeing traditional customs.
ECHTKL chair Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, PICC chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima, and Fingoland Regional Council chair Nkosi Jongisizwe Ngcongolo praised the judiciary and National Prosecuting Authority for taking crimes related to initiation more seriously.
“In the past, perpetrators received suspended sentences or small fines,” Gwadiso said.
“Now we are seeing real consequences.
“This strengthens our efforts to eliminate the abuse, deaths and injuries which have plagued initiation practices. We want justice to be done.”
Matanzima said the effectiveness of the police, prosecutors, and courts in handling these cases would help restore the integrity of the rite.
“The more perpetrators of abuse, torture and illegal circumcision are arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to jail, the sooner we can return the practice to its rightful dignity and safety,” he said.
The brutal assault of the initiate in Sixhotyeni was not an isolated incident.
Traditional leaders say the pattern of abuse by unauthorised or negligent practitioners remains a persistent challenge.
In September 2024, the Mbizana regional court sentenced four illegal initiation practitioners to between four and 15 years in prison after the death of a young initiate.
Illegal traditional surgeon Yongama Mdludla, 21, pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and contravening the Customary Initiation Act of 2021.
He received a 15-year jail term — the second-longest sentence for such crimes in the Eastern Cape since laws regulating initiation were introduced in 1996.
Two of his co-accused, Yamkela Bentswana, 27, and Mihlali Khiphi, 24, were each sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment for their involvement in the death of 17-year-old Mvuyisi Dingile in November 2023.
The harshest sentence recorded so far came in August 2017, when the Mthatha regional court sentenced 21-year-old grade 12 pupil Asavela Mfitshi to 25 years in prison.
Mfitshi had operated an illegal initiation school in Emfundweni village, Qhokama, where he circumcised and later assaulted five underage boys when they failed to pay a R100 fee.
He was convicted on one count of murder, four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and five counts of unlawful circumcision.
“These sentences are critical. They send a strong message to those who think they can exploit or abuse this sacred tradition,” Ngcongolo said.
“Initiation is a respected cultural practice and we must protect it from criminals and impostors.”
Traditional leaders have reiterated their calls for community vigilance, proper vetting of practitioners and robust monitoring by authorities to ensure the safety of initiates.
They say they will continue to work alongside law enforcement members, health officials and the government to ensure the custom is practised safely and in accordance with the law.
With the 2024 winter initiation season under way, the spotlight is once again on the Eastern Cape to prevent further tragedies.
“We must ensure that those who take on the responsibility of guiding initiates do so with care, discipline and full understanding of the law,” Matanzima said.
“Anything less will not be tolerated.”
Daily Dispatch
