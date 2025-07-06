“All these statements made by him in public require an urgent, thorough and transparent investigation on a proper platform,” she said.
In a short recorded video shared by Mchunu's office during his campaign trail, he said: “We've become aware of what Gen Mkhwanazi said, what he's been saying. I didn't have time to watch TV but those statements that he has made — we will in good time apply our minds to those kind of statements.”
Senzo Mchunu to 'apply his mind in good time' to Mkhwanazi's allegations
Public statements by KZN police commissioner require urgent, thorough and transparent investigation on proper platform, says minister
Reporter
Image: Werner Hills
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has rejected serious allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, labelling them as “baseless”.
Speaking in Vryheid, KZN, while on the campaign trail ahead of by-elections on July 16, Mchunu said he was aware of several allegations made by Mkhwanazi.
On Sunday morning Mkhwanazi led a media briefing where he made damning allegations against Mchunu, accusing him of interfering in police investigations.
Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu had ordered the dissolution of the task team investigating political killings after the team had uncovered a drug cartel in Gauteng involving senior police officers, politicians, prosecutors and members of the judiciary.
According to Mkhwanazi, Mchunu gave the instruction to the national deputy police commissioner, Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya — a claim that Sibiya has denied.
WATCH | KwaZulu-Natal police hold special operational briefing
Sibiya said he received the instruction to dismantle the task team from the national police commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola. However, he admitted that Masemola had received the instruction from Mchunu.
“The minister rightfully communicated to the national commissioner that decision and the national commissioner communicated that to me, as the national head of detectives,” Sibiya said during an interview on Newzroom Afrika.
His spokesperson Kamogelo Mogotsi said: “The minister of police will never allow his integrity, that of the ministry or the SAPS at large to be undermined by insinuations made without evidence or due processes, from anyone, including Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi.”
Mogotsi said they will be reviewing Mkhwanazi's statements and considering appropriate action.
'I will die for this badge' — KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
“All these statements made by him in public require an urgent, thorough and transparent investigation on a proper platform,” she said.
“The minister of police remains committed to upholding the rule of law, ensuring accountability within the SAPS, and serving the people of SA with integrity.
“Most importantly, the minister remains committed to the task at hand, and that is to reduce the high murder rate, reduce high availability of illegal firearms, tackle drug trafficking and syndicates and GBV+F throughout the country, with a specific focus on the four provinces with high levels of crime, namely KZN, Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape”
In a short recorded video shared by Mchunu's office during his campaign trail, he said: “We've become aware of what Gen Mkhwanazi said, what he's been saying. I didn't have time to watch TV but those statements that he has made — we will in good time apply our minds to those kind of statements.”
