Courtesy of SABC News
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi addresses the media on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | KwaZulu-Natal police hold special operational briefing
Courtesy of SABC News
KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi addresses the media on Sunday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos