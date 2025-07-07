Body recovered in Kowie River believed to be missing Rhodes University student
A body recovered from the Kowie River in Port Alfred in the early hours of Saturday morning is believed to be that of Fulufhelo “Lekay” Munzhelele, a 22-year-old Rhodes University student who went missing during a swim at East Beach last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.