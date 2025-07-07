News

Eastern Cape suffering illegal booze hangover

Authorities battling against underage drinking, increasing alcohol abuse, noncompliance by outlets

By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA and ZIYANDA ZWENI - 07 July 2025

Children as young as 13 are drinking in township taverns, while unlicensed alcohol outlets flourish across the Eastern Cape as it grapples with a crisis of enforcement, underage access, illegal licence rentals and spiralling alcohol-related harm...

