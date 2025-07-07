The government has raised concern about the growing trend of foreigners being denied access to healthcare services at public facilities.
Government condemns blocking foreigners from accessing healthcare
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The government has raised concern about the growing trend of foreigners being denied access to healthcare services at public facilities.
There have been several reports of communities and advocacy groups, such as Operation Dudula, blocking foreigners from entering public hospitals and clinics.
Acting government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said such actions are unlawful, citing the constitution, which states “Everyone has the right to have access to healthcare services”.
“This right is not subject to an individual’s nationality or immigration status,” Mnukwa said.
“Denying individuals healthcare based on their origin is a violation of our laws and values as a nation. Additionally, South Africa is a signatory to several regional and international agreements that aim to ensure access to healthcare for its citizens and, in some cases, for individuals within its borders.
“Taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable and undermines the values enshrined in our constitution.”
The government acknowledged public frustrations about challenges faced by healthcare facilities, but urged them to raise such concerns through appropriate channels.
Mnukwa said the government is working towards strengthening the healthcare system and addressing the issue of illegal foreigners.
“These efforts are aimed at ensuring all who rely on public services can access the care they need in a dignified and efficient manner.
“Law enforcement agencies are continuing to deal with individuals in the country illegally, in line with the applicable laws and immigration processes. Illegal immigration will never be condoned and government is strengthening border management and documentation systems to decisively address the issue.”
She said the police would implement an operational plan to deal with protest groups that block foreigners from entering healthcare facilities.
“Law enforcement will continue to apply the zero-tolerance approach for lawlessness, with decisive action taken against individuals taking the law into their own hands and intimidating patients at health facilities,” Mnukwa said, adding action will also be taken against illegal foreigners who violate the Immigration Act.
TimesLIVE
