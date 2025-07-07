Plans to clean up polluted Mthatha River
After years of illegal dumping and failed cleanup promises, the long-polluted Mthatha River is finally in line for large-scale rehabilitation. The King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) local municipality, in partnership with the national department of forestry, fisheries and the environment (DFFE), has launched a major six-month initiative aimed at restoring the river and its banks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.