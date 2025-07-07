News

SA is not anti-American, trade spokesperson says after Trump tariff threat

By Reuters - 07 July 2025
US President Donald Trump announced trade tariffs at the White House in Washington DC on April 2 2025. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

South Africa is not anti-American and remains committed to negotiating a trade deal with the US, a spokesperson for the trade minister told Reuters after US President Donald Trump threatened an extra 10% tariff on countries aligned with the Brics group of developing nations.

South Africa is a Brics member.

The country has been trying to negotiate a trade deal with Trump's administration since May, when Trump hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa for talks in the White House.

"We still await formal communication from the US in respect of our trade deal but our conversations remain constructive and fruitful," trade ministry spokesman Kaamil Alli said. "As we have communicated previously, we are not anti-American," Alli said.

Reuters

