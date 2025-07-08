'A soaking rain': Medupi unit 4 returns to service eight months ahead of schedule

Eskom has announced that after nearly four years offline, Unit 4 of the Medupi Power Station is officially back online, eight months ahead of schedule and adding a much-needed 800MW to the national grid.

“Eskom is pleased to announce that Unit 4 of the Medupi Power Station was successfully returned to service today at 8.29pm, adding 800MW to the national grid. This milestone strengthens South Africa’s energy security and enhances the stability of electricity supply,” the power utility said in a statement on Monday.

The unit had been offline since August 8 2021, after a catastrophic explosion that destroyed its generator stator.

The early return was made possible through what Eskom calls “strategic, cost-effective measures”, including the sourcing of a refurbished generator stator from the Netherlands.

“To avoid the costly delays associated with the lengthy delivery time of a new generator stator, Eskom sourced a used stator from the Netherlands as an interim solution, enabling the early return to service of Medupi Unit 4,” said the utility.