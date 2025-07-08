Alleged fraudster wins bail appeal after judge finds magistrate failed to account for decision
Mongameli Tom faces more than 100 counts of fraud and theft
A man who faces more than 100 counts of fraud and theft that were allegedly committed between East London and Cape Town, has been released on R3,000 bail by the Bhisho high court after he appealed against an earlier Mdantsane magistrate’s court decision denying him bail...
