News Editors Choice

Another kidnapping in Gqeberha

By Brandon Nel - 08 July 2025
Police are investigating the kidnapping of a man in Schauderville on Monday afternoon.
Police are investigating the kidnapping of a man in Schauderville on Monday afternoon.
Image: 123RF

An investigation is under way after a 61-year-old man was kidnapped in Schauderville, Gqeberha, on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the man was abducted at about 5pm.

“An investigation is under way,” he said on Tuesday.

Further details surrounding the kidnapping have not been made public.

Police have urged anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

The incident follows the kidnapping of Ebenese “Ebbie” Williams, 30, who was kidnapped outside her boyfriend’s home in Cleary Estate on Thursday evening, shortly after 7pm.

This is a developing story.

The Herald

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trump criticizes Musk's new 'America Party' as feud grows | REUTERS
Tesla shares fall as Musk's 'America Party' riles investors | REUTERS