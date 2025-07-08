Illegal initiation schools have become an obstacle to the Eastern Cape government’s ambitions for “zero deaths” during the current winter initiation season, in which four deaths have already been recorded. .
One of the deaths was at an illegal initiation school in the Buffalo City Metro on May 12, a month before the province’s initiation season was officially declared on June 14.
All four deaths were documented at illicit initiation schools.
Two of the deaths were recorded at the Nyandeni Local Municipality in Libode.
The first was on June 30, while the second occurred on Thursday.
Another death was recorded in the Kumkani Mhlontlo Local Municipality in Nqanqarhu on July 3.
This is according to a report on initiation school incidents presented by the provincial initiation task team to the National Initiation Oversight Committee on Saturday.
The causes of death were yet to be established as postmortems had not yet been done, the report said.
Four deaths at illegal initiation schools reported so far
Image: File photo
Illegal initiation schools have become an obstacle to the Eastern Cape government’s ambitions for “zero deaths” during the current winter initiation season, in which four deaths have already been recorded. .
One of the deaths was at an illegal initiation school in the Buffalo City Metro on May 12, a month before the province’s initiation season was officially declared on June 14.
All four deaths were documented at illicit initiation schools.
Two of the deaths were recorded at the Nyandeni Local Municipality in Libode.
The first was on June 30, while the second occurred on Thursday.
Another death was recorded in the Kumkani Mhlontlo Local Municipality in Nqanqarhu on July 3.
This is according to a report on initiation school incidents presented by the provincial initiation task team to the National Initiation Oversight Committee on Saturday.
The causes of death were yet to be established as postmortems had not yet been done, the report said.
Sentencing of Eastern Cape initiation practitioner for assault, torture applauded
Another initiate was assaulted at an illegal initiation school and suffered internal injuries.
He was admitted to the Zithulele Hospital in Mqanduli.
Two men were arrested, one of them a traditional nurse.
No assaults have been reported at legal schools.
The report revealed further that three initiates from illegal schools had been admitted to hospital.
Apart from the boy in Zithulele Hospital, one went to All Saints Hospital in the Dr AB Xuma municipality and one to Queenstown Private Hospital in the Enoch Mgijima municipality. Causes were not declared.
A total of 37 people involved in bogus initiation schools have been arrested and 41 cases were reported to the police.
Six initiation schools have been closed since June 14.
The provincial and national governments have introduced reforms and have been promoting campaigns to avoid deaths and persuade parents not to send their boys to illegal schools.
Divided views on Mabuyane taking leave to support sons undergoing initiation
Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams said in May the department had introduced a new plan after the deaths of 29 initiates in December 2024.
The department had created working committees in each traditional council to monitor traditional circumcision.
Responding to the latest statistics, Williams said the first initiate’s death in BCM on May 12 was mind-boggling.
“On this date, the season had not been officially opened. How did the initiation take place before the official season?” he said.
“For the department, the initiates’ deaths are disheartening and could have been avoided.”
Cogta deputy minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe said they would visit the affected areas this week.
“We will get all the facts surrounding the deaths.
“We are convinced we can still ensure no further fatalities and casualties happen.”
67 boys rescued, 14 illegal initiation schools closed in North West
Traditional nurse Siyasanga Sifumba, 30, was sentenced on June 30 by the Tsomo magistrate’s court to two years’ direct imprisonment for the assault and torture of an initiate entrusted to his care.
He was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.
Sifumba was arrested on December 17 2024 by Tsomo police and was denied bail on January 23 2025. He and remained in custody throughout his trial.
Police district commissioner Major-General Rudolph Adolph said the conclusion of the case had come at a critical time, just as the winter initiation season began.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos