Carrera and Meyer soon realised there was not only synergy, but that SA offered great opportunities.
After seven months of negotiations, the Aspen offer for Digitl Sky that Carrera accepted included a share in a new company, Outtask Africa.
“It meant,” Carrera explained, “that the two companies could provide a seamless service throughout Europe and the US, where I owned a small company, but doing it with an SA team of copywriters, graphic designers and content creators.
“The two companies can now offer a full range of digital marketing solutions.
“For an agency that started in East London just six months before Covid-19, with the odds stacked against us, to grow into international markets and now partner with a leading European digital marketing firm is a true testament to our team, and to the support of our clients,” Carrera said.
“With our Dutch and African teams we can offer an unparalleled combination of quality, scalability and cost-efficiency.”
Carrera said his vision for Digitl Sky had always been to grow the small East London company into an international player, and the Dutch amalgamation had opened the doors wide.
Carrera said Outtask Africa’s five-year goal was to cement its access to SA and overseas blue chip companies.
“We are off to a good start and already have clients in this zone.
“It will involve upskilling our team but our local growth will need to be mirrored by international growth.
“We need to build a content creation agency, similar to Digitl, but much bigger.
“If a client needs web development we have another label that can handle this.”
Horizons open for East London agency
Digitl Sky spreads wings as synergy with European firm creates new partnership
Image: TED KEENAN
Looking back on the meetings that change our lives can throw throw the whole concept of coincidence into doubt.
How the founder of East London-based Digitl Sky, Alexi Carrera, met Dutch businessman Jerone Meyer is one of these stories.
“I met Jerone while visiting a game reserve near Makhanda," said Carrera.
“During the evening game drive, I sat behind him and we got chatting. Later we happened to be at the same table for dinner.
“It turned out that, as a director of Aspen Digital and the Outtask Group, he was in similar sectors but nothing came of it, at least not immediately.”
Aspen focuses on performance marketing, while the expertise of Digitl Sky, with a team of 30, is on content strategies and creative execution.
“A while later, I got a call from Jerone, who was back in The Netherlands, and I decided to visit him to learn about their company and explore whether there was any synergy with Digitl Sky.”
Carrera and Meyer soon realised there was not only synergy, but that SA offered great opportunities.
After seven months of negotiations, the Aspen offer for Digitl Sky that Carrera accepted included a share in a new company, Outtask Africa.
“It meant,” Carrera explained, “that the two companies could provide a seamless service throughout Europe and the US, where I owned a small company, but doing it with an SA team of copywriters, graphic designers and content creators.
“The two companies can now offer a full range of digital marketing solutions.
“For an agency that started in East London just six months before Covid-19, with the odds stacked against us, to grow into international markets and now partner with a leading European digital marketing firm is a true testament to our team, and to the support of our clients,” Carrera said.
“With our Dutch and African teams we can offer an unparalleled combination of quality, scalability and cost-efficiency.”
Carrera said his vision for Digitl Sky had always been to grow the small East London company into an international player, and the Dutch amalgamation had opened the doors wide.
Carrera said Outtask Africa’s five-year goal was to cement its access to SA and overseas blue chip companies.
“We are off to a good start and already have clients in this zone.
“It will involve upskilling our team but our local growth will need to be mirrored by international growth.
“We need to build a content creation agency, similar to Digitl, but much bigger.
“If a client needs web development we have another label that can handle this.”
MBSA extends annual shutdown as C-Class sales decline
Meyer said the Netherlands head office had already built and acquired several new companies that worked together, with the focus on expanding their own footprint and skills.
“Many companies are trying to grow by doing more work with less people but this goes against what we are trying to achieve.
“We want a beautiful company where a lot of people can work.
“We will buy and build but also grow organically with specialised agencies,” Meyer said.
Carrera said: “Success will lie in our ability to grow businesses by empowering the people that work there.
“We haven’t succeeded in a big way yet, but Outtask Africa is on the inside track.”
Chery’s ICE demand brisk ahead of hybrid arrivals
Carrera’s advice to young people wanting a career in companies such as Digitl Sky and Outtask Africa is that a three- or four-year university degree will not really serve them well because the industry is continuously changing.
“I would advise them to study part-time and also to hunt for an internship, probably working without pay until they prove their value, but learning every day.”
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos