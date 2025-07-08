Despite believing the complainant had encouraged him to persist, Mbenenge has denied sending Mengo a photo of his private parts, a position he maintained during Monday’s proceedings, the first day of his long-awaited testimony.
During her evidence-in-chief in January, Mengo alleged that during a conversation in June 2021 between herself and the judge he sent her a series of messages which he later deleted.
“My version is those were mere sensual chats, I did not send her any picture,” said Mbenenge.
When asked by his lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane if he sensed any discomfort from Mengo during their messages exchange, Mbenenge replied: “Not at all.”
On Monday Mbenenge told the tribunal that since the complaint had been laid he had been vilified in the public eye and treated as though he was guilty before the complaint had been investigated.
The tribunal hearing continues.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Judge Mbenenge: 'She called me cute — I appreciated it'
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle
“I said thank you to uCute lonto [you are cute, by the way]. This time I appreciated the compliment.”
These are the words of Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge in response to a message from his accuser Andiswa Mengo in which she called him “cute”. Mbenenge said it was one of several messages that led him to believe her interactions were flirtatious and mutual.
The judge on Tuesday continued his testimony before a judicial tribunal probing allegations of sexual harassment brought against him by Mengo, who worked as a judges' secretary.
Mengo filed the complaint in 2023, accusing Mbenenge of making “unwarranted” sexual advances towards her at work and in WhatsApp conversations from June 2021 until November 2022.
Presenting his version of events, Mbenenge scrutinised their message exchanges and said he interpreted Mengo’s responses as encouraging.
LISTEN HERE:
WARNING: This story contains sexually explicit content which may not be suitable for all listeners.
Despite believing the complainant had encouraged him to persist, Mbenenge has denied sending Mengo a photo of his private parts, a position he maintained during Monday’s proceedings, the first day of his long-awaited testimony.
During her evidence-in-chief in January, Mengo alleged that during a conversation in June 2021 between herself and the judge he sent her a series of messages which he later deleted.
“My version is those were mere sensual chats, I did not send her any picture,” said Mbenenge.
When asked by his lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane if he sensed any discomfort from Mengo during their messages exchange, Mbenenge replied: “Not at all.”
On Monday Mbenenge told the tribunal that since the complaint had been laid he had been vilified in the public eye and treated as though he was guilty before the complaint had been investigated.
The tribunal hearing continues.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos