POLL | Do you believe MaMkhize was in the dark about the illegal firearms found in her mansion?

South Africans are raising eyebrows after it emerged that more than 40 firearms, including rifles and pistols, seized from Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s Durban mansion last year allegedly belonged to flamboyant businessman Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala.
This revelation came from parliament's portfolio committee on police, months after the cache was discovered during a raid by the Hawks, SAPS and Sars in the upmarket La Lucia suburb.
Many are now wondering if she knew or was in the dark about what was happening.
