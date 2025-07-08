Trump’s 30% tariffs could kill SA motor industry growth, warns union

President Donald Trump’s decision to slap 30% tariffs on vehicles, components, tyres and parts exported from South Africa to the US will “kill any possible economic growth in our country”, the Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) warned on Tuesday.

Trump said the new tariffs, set to take effect on August 1, are necessary because South Africa exports more to the US than it imports, a claim local experts reject.

Dawie Roodt, founder and chief economist of the Efficient Group, told Misa: “Trump’s figures are not based on actual figures, but everyone will feel the impact because it will hinder any economic growth.

“These tariffs take away any competitive edge South Africa had in competing with the global market,” he said. “Small retailers have already stopped manufacturing because it will not be feasible to continue with the new export tariffs, or because of a reduced demand from US clients.

“We can now accept that Agoa (the African Growth and Opportunity Act) is dead. Under Agoa, more than 1,800 South African products and goods, including vehicles, components and parts, were exported to the US duty-free,” Roodt added.

The blow comes just as unemployment in South Africa edged up to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2025, the highest since the second quarter of 2024.