Anti-gang unit police have arrested a 22-year-old suspect in connection with two shooting incidents that claimed three lives and left two people injured at the weekend in Kariega (formerly Uitenhage).
The shootings happened just over two hours apart in the early hours of Sunday.
“SAPS Kamesh were patrolling in Tiryville area. They heard gunshots being fired at Pompano Crescent, Tiryville, and swiftly responded,” said police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.
“On arrival at an open space next to Pompano Crescent, the members found the body of a 22-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and body.”
A murder case was opened for investigation.
Police responded to a second shooting in the area at 2.40am, in which unknown suspects kicked open the door of a residence and opened fire on three women in a bedroom.
Police arrested the suspect on Monday at his residence in Tiryville. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday to face three charges of murder and two of attempted murder.
Young man arrested after triple murder in Kariega
Image: 123RF/zeferli
