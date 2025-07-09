Iinyathi’s Bodibe, Bossr and De Klerk earn CSA Awards nominations
Winners to be announced at Emperors Palace event at end of July
The Eastern Cape Iinyathi trio of head coach Tumelo Bodibe and players Jade de Dlerk and Jerome Bossr have been nominated for the Cricket SA Awards at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park at the end of July. ..
