Likhona Fose's alleged murderer granted R5,000 bail

The Roodepoort magistrate’s court has granted Mduduzi Mnisi, accused of murdering the 14-year-old Likhona Fose, bail of R5,000.

The court previously heard Mnisi is allegedly linked to the crime through the statement of only one witness, who allegedly saw the child with him.

Fose’s mutilated body was discovered at an open veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on June 1. Mnisi was released on parole in December 2018 after he was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

During the bail application, the investigating officer, Sgt Moses Semosa, testified that an eyewitness had seen the accused going to his place with the deceased on May 31 about 4pm.

However, Mnisi denied killing Fose, stating that he did not know the deceased and that his phone records would prove he was in Daveyton to meet his friends, “Fish” and “Madiba” at the time.