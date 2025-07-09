Mamelodi councillor gunned down in drive-by shooting

Gauteng police have opened a murder case after a councillor of Ward 10 in Mamelodi, Thabang Masemola, was gunned down on Tuesday in Mamelodi east.

According to the police, unknown suspects driving a white Nissan Almera allegedly shot at him and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the investigation is under way, and no arrests have been made.

The ANC Greater Tshwane region confirmed that Masemola was ambushed by unknown assailants Tuesday afternoon in Mamelodi.

“It is quite disturbing that the spate of killings of councillors is not receding at a quick enough pace, and it is getting more worrisome because many of these cases are never resolved with no successful arrests and convictions made,” said ANC regional spokesperson Bafuze Yabo.

“This killing opens up old wounds of other councillors who fell to the barrel of a gun, councillor Siphiwe Montlha of Soshanguve, councillor Esther Motumane of Winterveldt and councillor Tshepo Motaung of Mabopane,” Yabo said.