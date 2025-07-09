Mom and brother got the good news first as Potch man bags R8.9m jackpot

The latest lotto jackpot winner from the North West plans to retire and invest his newfound winning wisely, ensuring a secure future.

Ithuba, the operator of the national lottery, announced that the winner has come forward to claim the prize.

He said he had kept his ticket in his wardrobe.

“I was very excited when I found out I had won. I've always held onto the hope that one day I would become a millionaire,” he said.

The man bagged a total of R8,952,821.60 in the lotto draw on Saturday with a ticket purchased at a store in Potchefstroom, North West, with an R80 wager. He manually selected his numbers.

The winner shared that he found out about his life-changing win when he checked the winning numbers online.

“The first people I shared the news with were my mother and brother, and now I plan on buying a house as soon as possible,” he said.