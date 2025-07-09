Protesting students did not pose immediate danger, WSU head of security concedes
In yet another startling U-turn, WSU head of security Bulelani Xuma conceded on Tuesday that protesting students had posed no immediate danger to himself or campus residence manager Manelisi Mampana, who is facing murder charges for the death of third-year student Sisonke Mbolekwa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.