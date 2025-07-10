Caster Semenya wins appeal against Swiss Federal Tribunal ruling

The Grand Chamber of the European Court on Thursday upheld a 2023 ruling that double 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya’s appeal to a Swiss Federal Tribunal against regulations that barred her from competing had not been properly heard.

Semenya is appealing against World Athletics regulations that female athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) must medically reduce their testosterone levels.

The verdict of the Grand Chamber, part of the European Court of Human Rights, does not set aside these rules.

Under World Athletics rules, female DSD athletes must lower their level of testosterone to below 2.5 nmol/L for at least six months to compete. This can be done medically or surgically.

Semenya, 34, is not seeking a return to the track and has turned to coaching, but says she is carrying on the fight for other DSD athletes, who she says are discriminated against.