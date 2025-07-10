Chief justice asks Mkhwanazi and Masemola to back up allegations

The acting secretary-general of the Office of the Chief Justice has officially requested national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to submit evidence supporting the allegations made by Mkhwanazi on Sunday.

Mkhwanazi was also urged to lodge formal complaints with the Judicial Service Commission and/or the Magistrates' Commission, where appropriate.

Chief justice Mandisa Maya, said the judiciary stands firm in its commitment to accountability and the rule of law.

“If any person, including Lt Gen Mkhwanazi, has credible evidence of unlawful or unethical conduct committed by a member of the judiciary, they are urged to report such matters to the legally mandated structures of the state. Unsubstantiated allegations, however, regrettably undermine the administration of justice and weaken public trust in our institutions, which are essential to upholding our constitutional democracy,” Maya said.