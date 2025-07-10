David Mabuza's youngest sister complained during his memorial service on Thursday that “the public is cruel”, having posted about her brother's death before they were even informed as a family.
Speaking on behalf of Mabuza's siblings during one of the memorial services held in memory of the man who was once Mpumalanga premier, Zandile Mabuza revealed this during the service in Phola, which was attended by Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
“Deputy president, the country is so cruel, even before we as a family knew about the passing of our brother, people were posting about his death on social media.
“Our brother spent so much time with the community, the very same community that is so cruel,” she said.
Zandile also regretted that they as a family could not spend much time with Mabuza due to his work commitments.
IN PICS | Farewell to Mabuza: 'Unity in ANC will allow his spirit to rest in peace'
Image: Mandla Khoza
Image: Thulani Mbele
She told mourners in Phola, where her brother was born and raised, that their parents had 12 children and when they died, Mabuza assumed the responsibility of taking care of them all.
“Your love didn't belong to only us, but to the people of Mpumalanga and the country, and we know you lived your entire life as a dedicated member of the ANC to the end,” Zandile said.
Image: Thulani Mbele
At a memorial service held in Middelburg, ANC deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, reading a message of condolences from the party's national executive committee, said Mabuza was a responsible and measured leader.
“He carried himself with humility and understood the responsibility that comes with leadership. He valued unity even in moments of internal contestation. His election as the deputy president of the ANC in 2017 placed him at the centre of national leadership. Comrade Mabuza was not always at the centre of public attention but always at the centre of holding the movement together when others could not. The best way to honour his contribution is to continue building the organisation,” she said.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Speaking on behalf of the family, Dumisani Mabuza said unity in the ANC will allow Mabuza's spirit to rest in peace.
“It is important to pay attention to the life we are celebrating today. There are those in the family that knew him as a supporter and giver, and there are those who knew him as a brilliant student at school, a community leader and unifier. We need to respect comrade DD's wish to unite the movement and its alliance partners — that would allow DD's revolutionary spirit to rest in peace. Mr Unity is gone, but the movement must unite” he said.
Mabuza will be buried on Saturday.
Image: Thulani Mbele
SowetanLIVE
