Kupelo’s matric certificate belonged to someone else — court hears
Director testifies how he had health spokesperson’s qualification verified after being alerted in 2021
Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo submitted a matric certificate that belonged to someone else when applying for his job, the East London commercial crimes court heard on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.