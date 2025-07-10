News

POLL | Do you believe Senzo Mchunu’s explanation about his relationship with Brown Mogotsi?

By TimesLIVE - 10 July 2025
Minister of police Senzo Mchunu. File photo.
Image: Werner Hills

Minister of police Senzo Mchunu is under fire after admitting he does know North West businessman Brown Mogotsi just four months after telling parliament he didn’t.

In March Mchunu, when asked about Mogotsi, stated before the portfolio committee on police: “I don’t know this person.”

But now, after accusations from the DA and growing public pressure, Mchunu has changed his stance, saying he knows Mogotsi “only as a comrade”.

This admission comes after Mogotsi was linked to alleged political interference in police operations, sparking concern about political accountability and transparency.

