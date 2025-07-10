A 37-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 102-year-old woman in Butterworth.
Suspect held for murder of 102-year-old Eastern Cape woman
A 37-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 102-year-old woman in Butterworth.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the arrest on Thursday.
“Police followed up on information they received and … the suspect fled into the bushes when he saw the police vehicle,” Mawisa said.
A chase ensued and he was caught in the bushes at Bawa Location outside Butterworth on Wednesday.
“Thorough investigation by the police from the day the case was registered at Butterworth SAPS led to his arrest,” Mawisa said.
The suspect is due to appear in the Butterworth magistrate’s court on Friday.
The incident occurred on the night of July 2 at Bawa Location, where the elderly woman was found dead with injuries on her upper body.
The victim was sleeping when she was attacked and forced entry was through the window.
The police are investigating cases of murder, rape and burglary.
