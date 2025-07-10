News

Two from EC among municipalities that could lose funding over payment backlogs

Premium
By ANDISA BONANI - 10 July 2025

Two Eastern Cape municipalities are among 39 in South Africa that are at risk of having their grant funding withheld by the National Treasury for failing to make Sars, pension and medical aid contribution payments...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

US tariffs on South Africa set to hit white farmers Trump has embraced | REUTERS
Kenya police clash with protesters in Nairobi | REUTERS