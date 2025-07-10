WATCH | US tariffs on SA set to hit white farmers Trump has embraced
By Reuters - 10 July 2025
In his second term, US President Donald Trump vocally and controversially championed white South Africans. But now his threatened 30% tariff on South African exports could deal a blow to that very same community.
WATCH | US tariffs on SA set to hit white farmers Trump has embraced
In his second term, US President Donald Trump vocally and controversially championed white South Africans. But now his threatened 30% tariff on South African exports could deal a blow to that very same community.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos