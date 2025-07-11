News

798 people killed while receiving aid in Gaza, says UN human rights office

By Olivia Le Poidevin - 11 July 2025
Palestinians walk to collect aid supplies from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled/File Photo

At least 798 people have been killed while trying to receive food aid in Gaza since the end of May, the UN human rights office said on Friday.

Of the total number of people killed while receiving food assistance since May 27, 615 were in the vicinity of Gaza Humanitarian Foundations sites, a spokesperson for the office of the high commissioner of human rights told reporters.

Reuters

