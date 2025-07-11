Forty people have been arrested in connection with illegal initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.
According to a preliminary report released by the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) on Thursday, 45 cases have been opened with the police since the start of the winter initiation season.
Buffalo City Metro (BCM) has the highest number of cases, with 19 opened and eight arrests, followed by OR Tambo with 18 cases and 13 arrests.
Six initiates have lost their lives, with two deaths recorded in BCM and four in OR Tambo district's Nyandeni area.
At least three initiates have been hospitalised due to injuries and dehydration.
The initiates who died were between 16 and 20 years old, with only one of the fatalities coming from a registered initiation school.
The cause of death has not been confirmed yet.
Daily Dispatch
Eastern Cape cracks down on illegal initiation schools amid six deaths
Image: File photo
Reckless parents blamed for initiation deaths
