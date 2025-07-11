‘Kupelo should not have even been interviewed for the job’
Former boss tells fraud trial that having matric certificate was pivotal to position of communications officer
Sizwe Kupelo should not have been shortlisted for an interview for the position of a communications officer in the office of the premier, nor should he have been interviewed...
