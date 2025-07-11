According to new global research, South Africa has been named the world’s most dangerous country to drive in.
The study highlights staggering statistics: 24.5 road traffic deaths per 100,000 people, with more than half (57.5%) linked to alcohol abuse.
Adding to the concern, only 31% of front-seat passengers are estimated to wear seat belts, compared with 97.8% in Norway, which is ranked the safest country to drive in.
With the data painting a grim picture of South African road safety, especially around drinking and driving, the question arises:
POLL | Should repeat drunk drivers face automatic jail time?
Image: 123rf/ jirkaejc
According to new global research, South Africa has been named the world’s most dangerous country to drive in.
The study highlights staggering statistics: 24.5 road traffic deaths per 100,000 people, with more than half (57.5%) linked to alcohol abuse.
Adding to the concern, only 31% of front-seat passengers are estimated to wear seat belts, compared with 97.8% in Norway, which is ranked the safest country to drive in.
With the data painting a grim picture of South African road safety, especially around drinking and driving, the question arises:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos