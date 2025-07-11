News

POLL | Should repeat drunk drivers face automatic jail time?

By TimesLIVE - 11 July 2025
South Africa has been named the world’s most dangerous country to drive in, according to new research. Stock photo.
South Africa has been named the world’s most dangerous country to drive in, according to new research. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/ jirkaejc

According to new global research, South Africa has been named the world’s most dangerous country to drive in.

The study highlights staggering statistics: 24.5 road traffic deaths per 100,000 people, with more than half (57.5%) linked to alcohol abuse.

Adding to the concern, only 31% of front-seat passengers are estimated to wear seat belts, compared with 97.8% in Norway, which is ranked the safest country to drive in.

With the data painting a grim picture of South African road safety, especially around drinking and driving, the question arises: 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Chris Brown arrives at court in London over an alleged assault in a nightclub
Cyril Ramaphosa holds inaugural meeting with members of the National Dialogue ...