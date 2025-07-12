News

IN PICS | Ramaphosa pays tribute to the late former deputy president David Mabuza in Mbombela

By TIMESLIVE - 12 July 2025
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the funeral of former deputy president David Mabuza in Mbombela.
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the funeral of former deputy president David Mabuza in Mbombela.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Mbombela to attend the funeral service of former deputy president David Mabuza. The solemn ceremony heard heartfelt tributes from various dignitaries, with Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu highlighting Mabuza’s enduring legacy. Ndlovu announced that a long-envisioned international farmers' market initiated by Mabuza will officially open at the end of July. The market is expected to transform the agricultural landscape by providing thousands of local farmers with access to broader markets and economic opportunities.

